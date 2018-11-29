'Glutton' hits the Chennai streets to clear dry waste

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A city-based company, UrbanTree Infrastructures has recently introduced an automated waste cleaner, said to be the first-of-its-kind, to the streets of Chennai. ‘Glutton’, a Belgium-made mobile waste vacuum cleaner is out in the city to clean dry waste, as part of the company’s CSR initiative. The machine weighs 350 kg and is moved by a sensor that moves along with the person handling it.

‘Glutton’ needs eight hours of

charging to run for 10 hours

The battery-powered ‘Glutton’ needs eight hours of charging to run for 10 hours straight, clearing about 200 kg of trash per day. The large suction pump absorbs both industrial and urban waste — paper, cardboard, cigarette packets and butts, cans and glass, plastic or metal bottles, dried leaves, waste trapped in tree grills, steel and aluminium chips etc. “Our owners, Abhishek Mehta and Abhinay Mehta, had purchased the machine for Rs 20 lakh as an initiative to keep the city clean. The project named Swacch Chennai is the company’s most vital CSR project so far.

We have received permission from Corporation officials to use the machine,” said Sadiq Ahmed, PR and head of the Swachh Chennai Project. “With the one machine that we have currently, cleaning is done on streets of Mylapore, Anna Nagar, Egmore, Kodambakkam, Gopalpuram and Thiruvanmiyur on weekdays while Marina Beach road is cleaned exclusively on Sundays. Talks are on to buy more machines in future,” he said.