Home Cities Chennai

'Glutton' hits the Chennai streets to clear dry waste

The machine weighs 350 kg and is moved by a sensor that moves along with the person handling it.

Published: 29th November 2018 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2018 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A city-based company, UrbanTree Infrastructures has recently introduced an automated waste cleaner, said to be the first-of-its-kind, to the streets of Chennai. ‘Glutton’, a Belgium-made mobile waste vacuum cleaner is out in the city to clean dry waste, as part of the company’s CSR initiative. The machine weighs 350 kg and is moved by a sensor that moves along with the person handling it.

‘Glutton’ needs eight hours of
charging to run for 10 hours

The battery-powered ‘Glutton’ needs eight hours of charging to run for 10 hours straight, clearing about 200 kg of trash per day. The large suction pump absorbs both industrial and urban waste — paper, cardboard, cigarette packets and butts, cans and glass, plastic or metal bottles, dried leaves, waste trapped in tree grills, steel and aluminium chips etc. “Our owners, Abhishek Mehta and Abhinay Mehta, had purchased the machine for Rs 20 lakh as an initiative to keep the city clean. The project named Swacch Chennai is the company’s most vital CSR project so far.

We have received permission from Corporation officials to use the machine,” said Sadiq Ahmed, PR and head of the Swachh Chennai Project. “With the one machine that we have currently, cleaning is done on streets of Mylapore, Anna Nagar, Egmore, Kodambakkam, Gopalpuram and Thiruvanmiyur on weekdays while Marina Beach road is cleaned exclusively on Sundays. Talks are on to buy more machines in future,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UrbanTree Infrastructures Swacch Chennai CSR project Glutton

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • mayavan
    how about tress branches chopped off part of a tree broken.a big lorry comes at times and remove the bulk.Is there not any method to trash those tree cuttings in its place it self .Some where I saw these leaves barks are burnt and before smoke starts diffused by pouring water and removing them will be easy
    1 day ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp