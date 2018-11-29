Home Cities Chennai

Need to extend NEET application deadline

Aspirants would lose a year of education, if they have to battle discrepancies in court.

Published: 29th November 2018 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2018 08:57 AM

NEET application

NEET application. (Representational image)

By Sushmitha Ramakrishnan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Disability rights activists have urged the National Testing Agency (NTA) to extend the last date to apply for NEET-UG 2019, by a month after Medical Council of India (MCI) ratifies the revised guidelines for Persons with Disabilities (PwD).

The NTA opened its online application for NEET on November 1, before MCI revised the old guidelines in accordance with Supreme Court directives. The online brochure released by NTA featured old guidelines that were considered discriminatory by people with disabilities.

On pressure from disability rights activists, MCI revised the old guidelines and issued a draft on November 16 and opened it for public opinion. The last date to give suggestions and raise objections is November 30, which is also the last date for applying for NEET.

“If PwD apply under the disability quota and it turns out later that they are ineligible, they will lose out a chance to sit for the entrance test. If they apply through the general quota, they lose out entitlement provided by the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016 (RPDA),” said  Satendra Singh, founder of Doctors with Disabilities: Agents of Change stating that this will prevent many aspirants from pursuing MBBS. Singh also said the online brochure still contains only Disability Assessment Boards constituted in the four metro cities. “After several court cases, these were increased to nine. They have not added that,” he rued. Express was unable to reach authorities from NTA.

A parent of a ward who is applying for NEET this year, said that she feels uncertain about going through the application. She also said that the disability assessment centre allotted for the western region assesses only loco-motor disabilities, when her son has a learning disability. “Other parents whose children have disabilities have travelled to Madras from Maharashtra, to get their ward certified,” she said.

“Seven of my clients were allowed to pursue MBBS after I battled it out in court. However, the spirit of the apex court’s judgement does not reflect in the NEET application procedure. MCI’s new guidelines will be ratified only after last date for submitting application. Students are being forced to agree to guidelines, they are not even aware of,” said Jeetendra Gupta, an advocate,  adding that the newly amended guidelines should have been added to NEET brochure before the application process started.

Aspirants would lose a year of education, if they have to battle discrepancies in court. “The last date to fill the NEET-UG 2019-20 form must be extended by a month. Opportunity should also be given to candidates with disabilities to reconsider their applications if they register before November 30,” said Singh.

