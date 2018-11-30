A grave case of garbage

Madhumitha Viswanath By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : The departed, who have been laid to rest in a cemetery at Tiruneermalai, are never alone. Heaps of garbage dumped close to their resting place have been their companion for the past six years. Though residents expressed their strong opposition when the local Panchayat decided to use 1.5 acres of the cemetery as the new location for dumping non-biodegradable waste, this activity continues to occur. When Express visited the spot, around 50 tubes of expired ointments were discarded along with domestic unsegregated waste. A few used syringes, broken IV bottles were also found.

One of the tubes said ‘Physician sample, not for sale’, indicating that local clinics or hospitals in the vicinity were dumping medical waste here. A Metro Water pipeline carrying drinking water from Palar River to the southern suburbs under the Alandur-Pallavaram drinking water scheme crosses the cemetery. Residents fear contamination of water through the pipe. A Panchayat official at the cemetery said that though they regularly locked the gates, the lock was broken open by miscreants.

“A few go to the Tiruneermalai Lake behind the cemetery to fish. In the night, unknown vehicles trespass the premises and dump garbage,” he said. Officials from the Tiruneermalai Town Panchayat and neighbouring Pammal Municipality said that they had been using a part of the cemetery since 2012 to dump plastic waste after the pollution control board granted permission. But, they said that once locals rallied against this, they have stopped such activities and are now using a land near the Tiruneermalai Service Road to dump plastic waste.

A private conservancy worker attached to the Tiruneermalai Panchayat said that industries from Thirumudivakkam also frequent this area to dump waste. “There are many middlemen who strike a deal with industries to help them dispose waste and effluents without treating them. One such man approached our agency too, but we refused. I have seen trucks coming from hotels in Guindy and other parts of the city to dump food waste here,” said the worker.

After local Panchayat officials were informed about a new layer of garbage found in the cemetery on Friday, the place was locked at around 3 pm. The officials said a notice will soon be stuck on the cemetery walls to ward off miscreants. Existing mounds of garbage remain uncleared due to lack of funds, added the official.