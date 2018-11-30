Home Cities Chennai

A grave case of garbage

The departed, who have been laid to rest in a cemetery at Tiruneermalai, are never alone.

Published: 30th November 2018 10:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2018 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Mounds of garbage remain uncleared due to lack of funds, say officials

By Madhumitha Viswanath
Express News Service

CHENNAI : The departed, who have been laid to rest in a cemetery at Tiruneermalai, are never alone. Heaps of garbage dumped close to their resting place have been their companion for the past six years. Though residents expressed their strong opposition when the local Panchayat decided to use 1.5 acres of the cemetery as the new location for dumping non-biodegradable waste, this activity continues to occur. When Express visited the spot, around 50 tubes of expired ointments were discarded along with domestic unsegregated waste. A few used syringes, broken IV bottles were also found.

One of the tubes said ‘Physician sample, not for sale’, indicating that local clinics or hospitals in the vicinity were dumping medical waste here. A Metro Water pipeline carrying drinking water from Palar River to the southern suburbs under the Alandur-Pallavaram drinking water scheme crosses the cemetery. Residents fear contamination of water through the pipe. A Panchayat official at the cemetery said that though they regularly locked the gates, the lock was broken open by miscreants.

“A few go to the Tiruneermalai Lake behind the cemetery to fish. In the night, unknown vehicles trespass the premises and dump garbage,” he said. Officials from the Tiruneermalai Town Panchayat and neighbouring Pammal Municipality said that they had been using a part of the cemetery since 2012 to dump plastic waste after the pollution control board granted permission. But, they said that once locals rallied against this, they have stopped such activities and are now using a land near the Tiruneermalai Service Road to dump plastic waste.

A private conservancy worker attached to the Tiruneermalai Panchayat said that industries from Thirumudivakkam also frequent this area to dump waste. “There are many middlemen who strike a deal with industries to help them dispose waste and effluents without treating them. One such man approached our agency too, but we refused. I have seen trucks coming from hotels in Guindy and other parts of the city to dump food waste here,” said the worker.

After local Panchayat officials were informed about a new layer of garbage found in the cemetery on Friday, the place was locked at around 3 pm. The officials said a notice will soon be stuck on the cemetery walls to ward off miscreants. Existing mounds of garbage remain uncleared due to lack of funds, added the official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp