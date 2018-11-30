Art workshops for relief and rehabilitation

Roshne Balasubramanian By

CHENNAI : I am originally from Pudukottai and till class 12, I studied in a Tamil medium school. Later, when I enrolled in an engineering college in Chennai, I went through a rather tough and uncomfortable transitional phase. It was hard for me to comprehend English words,” says R Arun Krishna, a city-based graphic designer, who runs a social media page under the moniker ‘Varaikalaivan’. “As a path to channel my anxiety in a positive direction, I started focusing and honing my artistic skills. I was always interested in art and made a decision to not let go of my passion,” says the artist, who will be curating a fundraiser art workshop for Gaja cyclone relief on Sunday.

For Arun, conducting art classes has always been a dream. “Soon after I graduated from college, I started learning the nuances of graphic designing. I didn’t take up an engineering job. Instead, I started working in a graphics designing firm. So, I was focused on that, and explored the art universe. Planning a workshop needed time,” he shares.

In October 2017, the young artist who specialises in sketching cartoons started his own social media page and began sharing his artworks on the platform. “It was exciting to put my work out there for the public to see. I was glad that art remained by my side. But, the idea to curate art workshops never faded. In fact, over the last six months, I was constantly thinking about conducting a workshop that focuses on cartooning. It is a division of art that looks easy but isn’t,” shares the artist. “I practiced hard for the last one year to reach a certain level of perfection,” he explains.

Just when Arun was planning to host his first workshop, Gaja cyclone caused massive destruction across coastal and delta districts in the state. “It was unfortunate that Gaja struck the delta regions. That’s when I decided that my first workshop should be for a cause. This is the least I can do,” shares the engineering graduate.

The four-hour workshop is for participants who are eight years and above. “I will be teaching the partakers to play around with shapes and create their own characters. Age is never a barrier for art and anyone can be a part of it,” he shares. The proceedings will go towards relief and rehabilitation work. The entry pass for workshop is priced at `349, inclusive of art materials.