Chennai has highest number of new HIV cases reported in Tamil Nadu

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The number of new HIV positive cases detected in the State decreased from 11,775 in 2016-2017, to 10,527 in 2017-2018. However, Chennai tops the list with the highest number of new cases, shows data shared by the Tamil Nadu State AIDS Control Society.

Next to Chennai, Salem and Tiruchy reported a high number of cases. Those reported from Salem are 751, and Tiruchy 623. Experts say the reason for these districts having reported more cases could be because of a higher floating population. However, activists urge for segregated data collection to know the actual reasons.

“Chennai is a big city where almost 20 per cent of the State’s population lives. Moreover, being an urban area, it receives floating population like migrant workers and others. They get tested here, so the numbers indicate the population. Similarly, Salem and Tiruchy are bigger districts with more area to cover,” Dr K Senthilraj, Project Director, State AIDS Control Society told Express.

Asked about cities like Coimbatore and Madurai reporting lesser number of cases when compared to the above mentioned districts, Senthilraj said, Salem and Tiruchy have a greater area to cover than Coimbatore and Madurai. However, a source in the department said, “The number of cases reported from areas like Tiruchy and Salem, have been higher for the last two decades. It could be because of people from other districts coming to the tertiary care centres here and getting tested. But, again, we don’t know the actual reason why these districts continue to report more number of cases. To know so, every individual case record should be tracked,” he added.

Collecting mere data is not enough, the officials should analyse the reason for the increase for better programme planning. “The increase in numbers could also be attributed to better data collection in these districts and better reporting. But, we really don’t know the actual reason. Complete detail of the cases and also the reasons for the person coming to the particular centre for screening and their background, should be collected.

Officials should plan their control and prevention programme based on the same for better results,” said P Kousalya, President, Positive Women Network.