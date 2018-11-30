Corporation chided by Madras HC for vague submissions in Vadapalani building mishap

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has indicted Greater Chennai Corporation for filing a vague affidavit with regard to the unauthorised multi-storey building at Vadapalani in which four persons died due to a major fire accident two years ago and similar buildings at other places in the State.

After perusing the affidavit filed by the civic body, a bench of Justices Vineet Kothari and Anita Sumant said that the affidavit was very vague and bereft of facts.

Earlier, the corporation had filed a status report in June 2017 stating that action had been initiated against the officials and the owner of the building and that they were asked to pay the demolition cost. Now, the corporation says the violated portions were demolished in September last.

What happened in the interregnum, is not mentioned in the affidavit. Besides this, the prosecution launched, if any, against the officials, who had erred, and the result has not been mentioned. Moreover, with regard to compensation, the corporation had earlier stated that it was not liable to pay. But it had paid Rs 1 lakh as an ex-gratia from CM’s Relief Fund.

“Is it a charity?” the bench asked.

Additional Advocate-General Rajagopal said disciplinary proceedings had been initiated against the officials.

When the bench asked what the result of the inquiry was, the AAG said he did not have the details.