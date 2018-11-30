Home Cities Chennai

French govt to hold event in city to attract TN students

The Embassy of France is busy making arrangements for the event as they aim to attract at least 10,000 Indian students a year to France for higher education.

Published: 30th November 2018

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : With an aim to attract more number of Indian students to visit France for higher education, the French government will organise a special programme “Choose France Tour” in Chennai on January 31 next year.

The Embassy of France is busy making arrangements for the event as they aim to attract at least 10,000 Indian students a year to France for higher education. “Last year, at least 7500 students from India went to France for higher studies and we want to increase the number to 10,000 a year by 2020,” said Rhea Cheryl Shivan, Responsable -Campus France, Embassy of France, Chennai.

Over 50 reputed universities and colleges of France will participate in the “Choose France Tour” and will put their best foot forward to attract students from Tamil Nadu. Rhea shared that last year at least 600 students from Tamil Nadu alone visited France for higher education. A majority of the Indian students are interested in subjects like engineering and management.

