Man seeks help from Chennai cops in disguise to steal car, nabbed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: When Balakrishnan asked two persons at a tea shop in Puzhal to help him start a vehicle, he had no idea that he would be caught red-handed for stealing it.

The 27-year-old was nabbed by the very two persons who were actually police personnel in plain clothes near Puzhal prison early morning on Tuesday.

At around 4.45am, the two constables, R Selvamanickam and P Madhan Kumar, who were on guard duty at the Puzhal central prison, were drinking tea near a roadside shop after their duty was over.

A Tata Ace van stopped in front of the tea shop and the driver sought the help of the duo to push the vehicle. As they were dressed in plain clothes, Balakrishna did not know about their true identify. When the police personnel were pushing the vehicle, they noticed that there was no key in the vehicle and a part of the front glass of the vehicle was damaged.

Suspicious, they stopped the driver and phoned the mobile number of the owner from the vehicle. The owner of the van identified himself as Rehman and told cops that his vehicle was stolen at 11 pm on Wednesday.

The constables nabbed the driver who hails from Periyapalayam and handed him over to the Puzhal police, who came to know that Balakrishnan was a repeat offender and had many cases pending against him including an attempt to murder case.

Police Commissioner A K Viswanathan rewarded the two cops for their quick thinking.

MTC suspends conductor, driver

CHENNAI: Metropolitan Transport Corporation on Thursday suspended a driver and conductor, whose alleged negligence led to the death of a woman commuter who was caught in between two buses and was crushed to death at T Nagar bus terminus on Wednesday.

Woman booked for cheating

CHENNAI: A case has been registered by the police against a woman for allegedly not handing over Rs 10 lakh which she had collected, to a chit fund firm for six months. The woman was working as an agent in the chit fund company and was found missing for the past few days.