Man seeks help from Chennai cops in disguise to steal car, nabbed

When Balakrishnan asked two persons at a tea shop in Puzhal to help him start a vehicle, he had no idea that he would be caught red-handed for stealing it.

CHENNAI: When Balakrishnan asked two persons at a tea shop in Puzhal to help him start a vehicle, he had no idea that he would be caught red-handed for stealing it.

The 27-year-old was nabbed by the very two persons who were actually police personnel in plain clothes near Puzhal prison early morning on Tuesday.

At around 4.45am, the two constables, R Selvamanickam and P Madhan Kumar, who were on guard duty at the Puzhal central prison, were drinking tea near a roadside shop after their duty was over.

A Tata Ace van stopped in front of the tea shop and the driver sought the help of the duo to push the vehicle. As they were dressed in plain clothes, Balakrishna did not know about their true identify. When the police personnel were pushing the vehicle, they noticed that there was no key in the vehicle and a part of the front glass of the vehicle was damaged.

Suspicious, they stopped the driver and phoned the mobile number of the owner from the vehicle. The owner of the van identified himself as Rehman and told cops that his vehicle was stolen at 11 pm on Wednesday.

The constables nabbed the driver who hails from Periyapalayam and handed him over to the Puzhal police, who came to know that Balakrishnan was a repeat offender and had many cases pending against him including an attempt to murder case.

Police Commissioner A K Viswanathan rewarded the two cops for their quick thinking.

