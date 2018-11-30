Oppn to agitate against Mekedatu dam on Dec 4

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : DMK and its alliance parties have decided to stage a demonstration in Tiruchy on December 4 to urge the Centre to take steps for preventing the construction of a dam on Cauvery at Mekedatu. A resolution towards the same was adopted in the all-party meeting which was organised by DMK at their party headquarters on Thursday.

The DMK had convened the meeting in order to discuss the Mekedatu issue. Chaired by party president MK Stalin, a resolution was unanimously adopted in the meeting which stated, “The all-party meeting expresses its condemnation to the BJP-led Union government for granting permission to Karnataka government to build a dam on Cauvery at Mekedatu. The decision was against the verdict of the Cauvery tribunal and Supreme Court. And it would be a conspiracy to betray Tamil Nadu.”

“The permission for Karnataka government to prepare a detailed report to build the dam should be repealed and it shouldn’t make any effort to destroy the agriculture and drinking water needs of Tamil Nadu. The AIADMK government should approach the Supreme Court and take intensive legal steps for the permission to be repealed.

And in order to urge the Centre to take steps to repeal the permission, a demonstration would be staged on December 4 at Tiruchy in which leaders of all political parties (DMK alliance parties) will take part,” it was elaborated.S Thirunavukkarasar, president of TNCC; Vaiko, general secretary of MDMK; Thol Thirumavalavan, president of VCK; K Balakrishnan and a host of leaders took part in the meeting.