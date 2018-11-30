Pedalling passion

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Ask the 66-year-old Ramalingam Rajupillai for the secret behind his confidence, perseverance and fitness. He will list a rigorous workout schedule — yoga, core strengthening, short races, weekend and once-a-month long rides and running. The retired central government officer has always been a half marathon runner (21 km). After retirement, he was introduced to cycling by his son-in-law Nagarajan Sundararajan when he gifted him a sports cycle for his birthday.

The journey began then and the cyclist has been pedalling since 2015. He has completed 65,000 km so far. “Cycling has become my way of living. It keeps me alive and I never let the age factor to stop me from pursuing it on a full-fledged scale. I’m a part of the We are Chennai Cycling Group and Chrompet Cheetahs for runners. As a veteran member, it is my responsibility to educate people about the fitness activity and take part in all kinds of events to prove my stamina,” says Ramalingam, a resident of Chrompet.

Ramalingam’s latest accomplishment was to complete the sixth edition of The Deccan Cliffhanger Ultra Cycle Race that began on November 24 and ended on November 25. The ride covers 647 km distance from Pune to Goa, comprising solo and relay team categories. All racers in all categories must have a support vehicle and a crew. The stipulated time was 38 hours and he completed it in 36 hours. “I was under the solo category, accompanied by my son-in-law and a co-rider.

There were about 47 in the category and all of them were established riders. One person had to take care of the navigation and the other one monitored by diet and nutrition. Racers who finish within the time limit get qualified for Race Across America, the world’s toughest bicycle race, and I was one of them,” said Ramalingam. He owns a Fuji Gran Fondo Classico cycle.

Set on Deccan plateau, the route climbs mountains in the Sahyadri range, then follows the western edge of the Deccan plateau, finally dropping through dense forests that cover the cliffs of the escarpment into the Konkan as it heads to the Indian Ocean. “The 6,000 metres of climbing a mountainous stretch in the race was the toughest part. We had to cross residential areas and crowded markets. Obeying traffic roles, following the designated pathway and safety precautions were crucial in winning. Especially Chorla Ghat, before entering Goa, had bumpy roads and most of the vehicles struggled though. Five control points were allotted on our path and we had to reach each one within the specific time. The preparation required for this race was intense and physically-demanding,” he said.

Ramalingam would’ve easily covered 6,000-7,000 km during three months of his training. This includes riding on all kinds of terrains — climbing hills, flat surface, rocky and rolling terrains. He had to climb Yelagiri hills and immediately pedal down. Tiruchy highway and outer ring road from Vandalur to Nemilichery were his regular practice routes from 6 am - 6 pm.

The cyclist has several achievements to his credits. The next on his bucket list is to complete the Paris-Brest-Paris, a long-distance cycling event that covers 1,200 km. “My wife has been my biggest support. Despite her concern towards my health and safety, she always stood by my side. I owe all my

success to her,” he said.

Achievements

Three-time Super Randonneur title (200, 300, 400 and 600 km race)

Kashmir to Kanyakumari ride (5,000 km)

Chennai- Vijaywada (1,000 km) - Road beast race title

Fleche (400 km ride), The Deccan Cliffhanger (647 km)