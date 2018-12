Power to be suspended  tomorrow in parts of city

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : In view of maintenance work, power supply will be suspended from 9 am to 4 pm on December 1 in the following areas:Porur

Part of Porur area, Kundrathur main road,Trunk Road, R.E. Nagar, Lakshmi Nagar, Sakthi Nagar, Mangala Nagar, Kaviya Garden, Vigneshwara Nagar, Venkateshwara Nagar, Ramakrishna Nagar, Santosh Nagar, Madananthapuram, Mugalivakkam Main Road, Madha Nagar, Gerugambakkam.

Madras High Court

Part of Thambu Chetty St, Part of Linghi Chetty St, Moore St, Angappa Naicken Street, Second Line Beach Road, Errabalu St, Mookar Nallamuthu St and Armenian St, North Fort Road, Part of NSC Bose Road, Stringer St, Francis Joseph St and Malaiyaperumal St, High Court Complex Area, Part of Badrian St, Anderson St and Bakers St.