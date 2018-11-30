Home Cities Chennai

Railways lifts ban on selfies and videos at stations

Elaborating on the order, railway sources said taking selfies in front of the locomotives and coaches in suburban and non suburban sections, does not require any prior permission now.

Published: 30th November 2018

Kochi Metro

Commuters take selfies. (Photo |EPS)

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Passengers and rail enthusiasts no longer need prior permission from the Railways for taking selfies in front of locomotives or capturing trains through mobile phones at station platforms with the Railways having lifted the decade-old ban on photography and videography on railway premises.  In a recent order, Rajesh Dutt Bajpai, Director, Information and Publicity, Railway Board, has altered the policy guidelines which restricted the videography and photography on railway premises introduced in 2007. 

“No permission may be required for any Indian national to undertake still  photography or videography by using mobile phone or small digital camera in circulating areas, concourse and end platforms for non-commercial purpose,” reads the board order. The directive, issued to chief public relations officers, chief safety commissioners and divisional railway managers across all the zones, have attributed the decision to the changed environment in the usage of mobile phones. 

Elaborating on the order, railway sources said taking selfies in front of the locomotives and coaches in suburban and non suburban sections, does not require any prior permission now. “Those taking photographs and videographs, must possess a valid ticket at the time of shooting in ticketing areas. Such passengers show the identity card to the railway officials on demand,” added the official sources. 

However, for the photography through professional equipment other than phones and digital cameras undertaken for commercial purposes by NGOs, the Railways will collect a licence fee. Referring to the order, official sources said the person who takes photographs and videographs, has to observe the safety and security regulations of the Railways.

“Taking selfies or group pictures should not disrupt the normal functioning of trains and it should not cause inconvenience to other rail users. In addition, taking pictures during peak hours is to be avoided,” added the sources. The ban on taking pictures near running locomotives and trains, while on footboard travel, will continue as how it was earlier, added the sources. 

  • Pingali
    Along with this news on Indian Railways permitting people on taking selfies
    1 day ago reply

  • Mahesh Ravela
    Which railway website show that? speak with the station master & rpf in their respective zones first
    1 day ago reply
