Students to pay their gratitude through dance-drama

CHENNAI : The Friends of Tribals Society will host a dance-drama programme today, with performers from Sree Hari Satsang Samiti, to thank their donors and promote awareness on their activities. The event, ‘Ekal Sur Ekal Taal’, is a nod to Ekal School programme, wherein a single teacher takes care of the education of 30 students from a village.

Donors, who have each paid `20,000 per village for the Ekal School programme will be honoured. This programme, which costs `156 crore and has covered 78,000 villages in India, hopes to improve education in rural areas by taking the schools to them. The schools teach five subjects — Mathematics, Language, History, General Knowledge and Culture.

The children are given primary supportive education, health education, development education and are taught self-reliance. “We wanted the rural children to become more confident and include them as well. We hope that the love and affection that is formed between these rural and urban communities will be strong and grow in future.

We thank our donors, for they have not just contributed money, they have also contributed to the nation- building process in India,” said SS Damani, chairman, south zone, Friends of Tribals Society.

Dance and honour

The performance has been held in all states in the US and in 150 venues in India. The performers are the students from remote villages, performing their own traditional art forms.