Car dealer told to pay Rs 1 lakh compensation for not providing documents of second-hand car

The dealer did not appear before the forum and was set ex-parte by the forum on July 30, 2017.

Published: 01st October 2018 03:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2018 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For failing to provide relevant documents of the second-hand car purchased by a customer, a city-based car dealer has been ordered by the North Chennai District Consumer Disputes Redresssal Forum to pay a compensation of Rs1 lakh and directed the dealer to take back the car and return Rs1.5 lakh paid by the customer for the car.

Essential documents such as RC book, RTO form for license, NOC certificate and Transfer of Ownership of the purchased second-hand car were not handed over to the customer by the dealer even after the sale of the car because of which the complainant was unable to use the car.  

The matter dates back to January 2016 when VR Kanniappan, a resident of Arumbakkam, had purchased a red Hyundai Elantra car from the dealer by paying an advance of Rs1.54 lakh along with a commission of Rs4,000. As agreed by both, the balance amount of Rs30,000 was to be paid by Kanniappan after RC Book and TO form were handed over by the dealer within three days of the purchase date. “I didn’t receive any of the documents even after three days.

When I enquired, the dealer asked for another week’s time. While inspecting the car, I found many repair works to be done. He asked me to fix the repairs and paid me Rs56,000 for this. But till date I haven’t received any papers,” said Kanniappan in his complaint. The dealer did not appear before the forum and was set ex-parte by the forum on July 30, 2017.

The forum examined documents presented by the complainant and said that as important documents of the car were not handed over, the complainant, a heart patient who had to frequent the hospital, couldn’t use the purchased vehicle for this purpose. “The forum orders the dealer to take back the car and to pay the price of the car as purchased (Rs1.54 lakh) and to pay Rs1 lakh and Rs5,000 towards litigation expense,” said the forum comprising president K Lakshmikantham and member D Babu Varadarajan.

consumer court case

