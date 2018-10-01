Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: Madambakkam residents to stage protest demanding withdrawal of Chitlapakkam water scheme

Residents of Madambakkam have planned to stage a sit-in protest at the Madambakkam Shiva temple on the day of Gandhi Jayanthi, demanding withdrawal of the Chitlapakkam water scheme.

Published: 01st October 2018 02:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2018 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

protest generic

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Residents of Madambakkam have planned to stage a sit-in protest at the Madambakkam Shiva temple on the day of Gandhi Jayanthi, demanding withdrawal of the Chitlapakkam water scheme.

The 3-crore project will draw more than 18 lakh litres of water from wells built in the Madambakkam lake and send it via underground pipelines to the nearby Chitlapakkam town. Residents have expressed concerns that the project would deplete the groundwater levels in Madambakkam. Ever since work on the project was announced, the project has been opposed and initially stopped by locals. After police intervention, the project resumed in September.

It is learnt that WhatsApp groups for all 15 wards are being prepared to mobilise people for the protest scheduled for Tuesday. “Mahatma Gandhi used peaceful methods to achieve his goals. We will follow his example and ensure the project is stopped,” said CR Sundar, a resident coordinating the protests.   A PIL plea has also been filed in the Madras High Court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chitlapakkam water scheme Madambakkam residents protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo | PTI)
More jawans were killed than Naxals during UPA regime, we reversed it: Home Minister Rajnath Singh
Representative Image
Here are some tasty pakoda recipes for the weekend
Gallery
Chennaiyin FC will look to upset Bengaluru FC's hopes of a revenge for last year's defeat in the final as the two star teams clash in their ISL season opener on Sunday. Here are snaps from their final practice session before the game. (Photo | Chennaiyin FC/Twitter)
Defending champs Chennaiyin FC gear up to tame Bengaluru FC in their ISL opener
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament