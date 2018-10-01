Chennai youngster held for flaunting sword on college opening day commits suicide

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The 20-year-old boy, who was arrested for allegedly flaunting a sword on the college opening day on June 18, committed suicide in his house on Saturday.

B Manikandan, a resident of Periyathope at Manali, was one of the six arrested for carrying swords and threatening public while travelling on bus on June 18. He was a former student of Presidency College and employed at a private chemical company in Manali.

ALSO READ: TN stays second in suicide rates

“After his arrest, Manikandan lost his job and he came back from remand two months ago. He was not going for work and started roaming with his friends. There was some misunderstanding in the family and Manikandan picked a fight with his father Bharathi, who accused him of tainting the name of the family,” said the investigation officer.

Sources said that Manikandan had denied being a part of the group and claimed that the police had picked him up randomly.

On Saturday afternoon, after lunch when the family members were taking a nap, Manikandan locked himself up in a room and hanged himself. His body was sent to the Stanley Government Hospital.

If in distress or having suicidal thoughts, call 104 for the health department’s helpline that offers counselling or 044- 24640050 for Sneha suicide helpline.