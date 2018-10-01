Children steal the show at this inclusive fun fair

Roshne Balasubramanian By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Some happy tears, applause and lots of entertainment were what we witnessed at The Shakti foundation’s 26th annual children’s fun fair. “The last 15 days have been amazing and memorable for our children. They rehearsed hard to stage this performance and we are proud of them,” said a teacher from Bala Vihar School for Special Children.

Jhansi, a 15-year-old performer with a mental disability, shared, “I have always loved dancing, and to be sharing the stage with my friends made me happy,” she smiled. Rishon Sai and Clement, special educators-cum-choreographers beamed with pride and Rishon gushed with praises for the tiny-tots. “We made the rehearsal sessions a stress-free zone for children and they enjoyed every bit of it. This has made them enjoy other aspects of their life as well. It has also bridged the distance between the students and teachers,” he said.

“Children in our school have developmental and intellectual disabilities. Over the last decade with the introduction and increase in awareness about such art forms in the curriculum, we have seen them shape into a better person. Events like these encourages them to explore their abilities and helps us tap their talent,” said Regina Princess, another teacher from the school.

About 15 schools including Adhiparashakthi Annai Illam, Cheshire Homes India, Deepam, Mithra and Sunshine School for Autistic Children were part of the event. Pragadeesh, an 18-year-old with mild autism played Michael Jackson’s iconic anthem, ‘Heal the World’, which incidentally is the Foundation’s message. “We started exploring activities that would improve his motor skills. Playing the keyboard and painting were two activities that he took up and in the last couple of years, he has enjoyed doing both,” said Nirmala Thyagarajan, Pragadeesh’s mother.

HK Ravoofa, creative head, Media Mason, and one of the chief guests of the event, said, “Every child is extremely talented and it takes the right platform for it to be exposed and come out. Shakti Foundation and Vasanth Raghuvir are doing a commendable job and I feel humbled and happy to have been a part of it.”