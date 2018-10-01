Home Cities Chennai

Differently abled find their perfect match at swayamvaram

Sree Geetha Bhavan in coordination with the Tamil Nadu Differently Abled Federation Charitable Trust organised the event.

Published: 01st October 2018 01:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2018 01:23 AM   |  A+A-

This year, the swayamvaram was conducted in 14 districts, and 70-80 couples were shortlisted.  Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: What is happening here is no ordinary feat, it is something that is special and is an act of divinity,” said B Jothi Nirmalasamy, Commissioner of Employment and Training Department, Tamil Nadu, the chief guest at the 9th Swayamvaram for people with disability (PwD) and those from the economically weaker section of the society, on Sunday.

Sree Geetha Bhavan in coordination with the Tamil Nadu Differently Abled Federation Charitable Trust organised the event. About 227 men and 42 women registered hoping to find a life partner.The shortlisted couples will be advised to attend counselling on October 7, where a general physician, psychologist, psychiatrists, legal personnel and blood test technicians will determine their compatibility. Based on their recommendations, the couples will be asked to schedule their marriages at the Geeta Bhavan Hall on November 4. “While all these scientific tests are important, it is crucial for the couple to be compatible on an emotional level,” said Nirmalasamy.

While officials revealed that the numbers were marginally lower than last year, the venue was packed and the excitement was palpable. Accompanied by their families, the participants took to the stage to express their desires and expectations of a perfect partner.

“It is not necessary that you must be working,” said Lakshmi. “All that matters is that you love me and my family, and are a kind person. We can work together and build a life and business for ourselves.”
However, some men expressed their concern about whether they would be able to find a partner considering the ratio of men to women was skewed. “I heard about this initiative through a friend and was hopeful, but when I came here I realised that the number of women was quite low,” said 32-year-old S Ganesh*.

Sree Geeta Bhavan Trust celebrated 408 free marriages in the last eight years. The marriages will be performed as per Hindu rites and rituals. The trust will also offer gold mangalyam, silver mettis and more. Marriage registration certificates will also be organised. Hari Shankar Agarwal, chairman of the trust and Ashok Kumar Goel, managing trustee were also present.

