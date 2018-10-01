End motor vehicle units’ staff stir: PMK to government

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The PMK has urged the Tamil Nadu government to take steps to end the strike of the employees of five motor vehicle manufacturing units in the Sriperumpudur zone.

Dr S Ramadoss, PMK founder, condemned the government’s support for the companies, while the employees of the units were staging protests for regularisation of jobs.

The Enfield unit has dismissed 120 contract labourers, who have worked for more than 480 days when they demanded regularisation of job. Besides, two other employees have also been dismissed when they tried to establish a trade union. Subsequently, around 6,200 staff of the unit have been staging a protest since September 24, he said.

“Similarly, around 600 employees of Yamaha unit have also been staging a protest against the anti-labour policy of the management. Likewise, the employees of various motor vehicle units located near Poonamallee have also been staging protests against the management. Hence, the government should intervene to resolve the issues and convene talks with unions to fulfil their demands,” he said.