MGR centenary day celebration: Traffic snarls in Chennai on Sunday evening 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Traffic in the city on Sunday turned into snail pace after buses and cars from all the districts flocked the city for the MGR centenary day celebration.

Though the celebration took place in YMCA ground in Nandanam, the vehicles were allotted parking spaces in Marina Beach, OMR, GST road and Mount Road.

Long queue of vehicles was seen throughout the stretch of Marina Beach from the lighthouse to flag post as the vehicles allocated parking at the Marina beach service road, were crowding the place.

Similarly, vehicles plying towards from Kancheepuram had stretched long way at the Sriperumbudur toll plaza for over 5 kilometres. Meanwhile, at the GST road near the airport, many buses stopped to view the landing of the aircraft. Party cadres including women and children climbed up the top of the buses to see the landing of the flights, causing traffic block in the road.

Being weekend the vehicles plying towards Puducherry and the vehicles coming towards Chennai saw a slow moving of vehicles after many drivers parked the buses on the opposite side of the Old Mahabalipuram road.