More pipelines being laid to get water from Nemmeli desal plant

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: "To ensure that localities of Alandur, Pallavaram, Pammal, Tambaram and nearby areas continue to get uninterrupted drinking water supply from the Nemmeli desalination plant, additional pipelines are being laid at three places in Velachery, Madipakkam and Keelkattalai and water can be rerouted through this alternative network," said officials.

Construction of the bridges, on top of which these pipes will be placed, started in July. Bridges at Shastri Nagar in Adambakkam, and at Balaji Nagar in Madipakkam have neared completion and once construction of the bridge at Keelkattalai gets over, pipes will be placed and connected to the 100-MLD desalination plant to complete the circuit, said an official.

“We have submitted the necessary documents to the Public Works Department seeking permission to start the bridge construction at Keelkattalai. Once we get clearance, we will finish the construction of the bridge and connect pipelines at all three locations to the upcoming 150-MLD and 400-MLD desalination plants and to the existing one at Nemmeli,” said an official from Metrowater.

Once the work near Kakkan Bridge at Adambakkam adjoining the Velachery lake is completed, drinking water will be supplied to Alandur. “We ensured that the two pillars of the bridge are not built on the lake bed. Also it is constructed in such a manner that the bridge for the pipe comes at the same level as the existing Kakkan bridge so that when water flows from the Adambakkam lake to the Velachery lake through the outlet, the pipe is not obstructing its flow,” added the official.

The 100-MLD desalination plant at Nemmeli currently caters for over 15 lakh people of South Chennai and the expanded areas like Velachery.