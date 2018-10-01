Home Cities Chennai

More pipelines being laid to get water from Nemmeli desal plant

The 100-MLD desalination plant at Nemmeli currently caters for over 15 lakh people of South Chennai and the expanded areas  like Velachery.

Published: 01st October 2018 02:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2018 02:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: "To ensure that localities of Alandur, Pallavaram, Pammal, Tambaram and nearby areas continue to get uninterrupted drinking water supply from the Nemmeli desalination plant, additional pipelines are being laid at three places in Velachery, Madipakkam and Keelkattalai and water can be rerouted through this alternative network," said officials.

Construction of the bridges, on top of which these pipes will be placed, started in July. Bridges at Shastri Nagar in Adambakkam, and at Balaji Nagar in Madipakkam have neared completion and once construction of the bridge at Keelkattalai gets over, pipes will be placed and connected to the 100-MLD desalination plant to complete the circuit, said an official.

“We have submitted the necessary documents to the Public Works Department seeking permission to start the bridge construction at Keelkattalai. Once we get clearance, we will finish the construction of the bridge and connect pipelines at all three locations to the upcoming 150-MLD and 400-MLD desalination plants and to the existing one at Nemmeli,” said an official from Metrowater.

Once the work near Kakkan Bridge at Adambakkam adjoining the Velachery lake is completed, drinking water will be supplied to Alandur. “We ensured that the two pillars of the bridge are not built on the lake bed. Also it is constructed in such a manner that the bridge for the pipe comes at the same level as the existing Kakkan bridge so that when water flows from the Adambakkam lake to the Velachery lake through the outlet, the pipe is not obstructing its flow,” added the official.

The 100-MLD desalination plant at Nemmeli currently caters for over 15 lakh people of South Chennai and the expanded areas like Velachery.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nemmeli desal plant Chennai Water supply

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo | PTI)
More jawans were killed than Naxals during UPA regime, we reversed it: Home Minister Rajnath Singh
Representative Image
Here are some tasty pakoda recipes for the weekend
Gallery
Chennaiyin FC will look to upset Bengaluru FC's hopes of a revenge for last year's defeat in the final as the two star teams clash in their ISL season opener on Sunday. Here are snaps from their final practice session before the game. (Photo | Chennaiyin FC/Twitter)
Defending champs Chennaiyin FC gear up to tame Bengaluru FC in their ISL opener
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament