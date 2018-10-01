Stir against water scheme

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Residents of Madambakkam have planned to stage a sit-in protest at the Madambakkam Shiva temple on the day of Gandhi Jayanthi, demanding withdrawal of the Chitlapakkam water scheme.

The 3-crore project will draw more than 18 lakh litres of water from wells built in the Madambakkam lake and send it via underground pipelines to the nearby Chitlapakkam town. Residents have expressed concerns that the project would deplete the groundwater levels in Madambakkam. Ever since work on the project was announced, the project has been opposed and initially stopped by locals. After police intervention, the project resumed in September.

It is learnt that WhatsApp groups for all 15 wards are being prepared to mobilise people for the protest scheduled for Tuesday. “Mahatma Gandhi used peaceful methods to achieve his goals. We will follow his example and ensure the project is stopped,” said CR Sundar, a resident coordinating the protests. A PIL plea has also been filed in the Madras High Court.