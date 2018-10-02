Home Cities Chennai

Alert staff in Mumbai foil bank burglary bid in Chennai

A burglary bid at a private bank in Ramapuram was foiled when the security team from Mumbai, monitoring the bank and its ATM though CCTV cameras, alerted the local police.

Published: 02nd October 2018 03:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2018 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A burglary bid at a private bank in Ramapuram was foiled when the security team from Mumbai, monitoring the bank and its ATM though CCTV cameras, alerted the local police.

A senior police officer said that around 3 am on Monday, two masked men entered the ATM attached to the Axis Bank situated on Mount-Poonamallee High Road in Ramapuram opposite DLF on the pretext of withdrawing money.

“A few minutes later, the men returned with gas cutters and managed to enter the bank through one of the windows. The bank was fully under the CCTV surveillance and an alarm system and hence did not have any security guard on duty. As they broke the window, the alarm went off and the security team from Mumbai, which was monitoring the bank and the ATM through the CCTV installed through the IPTV (Internet protocol television network), found the men breaking into the bank,” said a police officer.
The men failed to notice the CCTV, but they managed to break the alarm. “The men were searching for valuables when the security team informed the police control room,” said the officer.

A patrol team from the Rayala Nagar police rushed to the spot, but by then the miscreants had fled, leaving behind the gas cylinder and cutters. Police have taken CCTV footage to trace the suspects. The footage showed two men running and trying to break the alarm at the bank. Police are scanning the groups that have similar modus operandi, where they use gas cylinders and cutters to break into banks and houses. Sniffer dogs were pressed into service and fingerprint experts have taken imprints from the spot.

On March 24, miscreants used gas cylinder and hydrogen cylinder and stole cash and jewels worth Rs 1 crore from an IOB branch in Virugambakkam.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bank robbery Chennai Bank robbery foiled

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US Senator Jeff Flake (File | AP)
If Kavanaugh lied, nomination over: US Senator Flake
Photo | IMDB
Elton John musical biopic "Rocketman" trailer is out
Gallery
1921 Madurai: A fully-clad Gandhi visited Madurai in 1921 and it is where he adopted 'half-naked fakir' costume. The attire thereafter became his trademark (Photo | National Gandhi Museum)
In Pictures: When Tamil Nadu hosted the Mahatma
Bengaluru FC got their Indian Super League campaign off to a perfect start with a 1-0 win over defending champions Chennaiyin FC at the Sree Kanteerava stadium here on Sunday. (EPS | Pushkar V)
Bengaluru FC make fine start to ISL season with 1-0 win over Chennaiyin FC