An award ceremony to honour late Ghantasala

02nd October 2018

By Rochana Mohan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The second edition of the Kala Pradarshini Ghantasala Puruskar will be held on October 5 at Naradha Gana Sabha and will honour noteworthy artists such as Dr Vyjanthimala Bali, Dr Saroja Vaidhyanathan, Professor C V Chandrashekar, The Dhananjayans, Leela Samson and Sobha Naidu.

Started by Parvathi Ravi Ghantasala last year, the award is a tribute to her late father-in-law and an appreciation for his works. “On the 10th anniversary of my school, Kala Pradarshini, I decided to hold a tribute for him, and give awards to famous artists,” she said.

This year, the prize winners will dance to the music of the late Telugu singer and then receive the award from chief guests Dr VL Indira Dutt, president World Telugu Federation and Dr G Viswanathan, Chancellor, Vellore Institute of Technology.

The dancer and her son, Mohinder, who is also a mridangam player, have been working on this project for the last few months. “The popularity of art hasn’t gone down, and they are promoting traditional art forms in their own, unique way,” said Parvathy, who has been working closely with the awardees in choosing the songs by her father-in-law and working on stage design and lighting.

(For details regarding the tickets, contact: 9840157090)

