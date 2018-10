By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A sum of Rs 7,000 and a mobile phone was burgled from a house in Royapettah on Sunday night. U Mohammed Riyaz Sherif (30), a resident of Royapettah, had placed his purse and phone on the table at his house and went inside a room. When he came back after few minutes, the phone worth Rs 14,000 and Rs 7,000 cash from the purse were missing, said the police. He filed a complaint with Royapettah police.