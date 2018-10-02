Home Cities Chennai

Century-old steam loco to pose for selfie lovers

In a couple of days, train lovers will have a designated safe point for taking selfies with the country’s one of oldest steam locomotives in Chennai.

Published: 02nd October 2018 03:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2018 03:22 AM   |  A+A-

Steam loco PL 691 in front of the Southern Railway headquarters in the city | Express

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a couple of days, train lovers will have a designated safe point for taking selfies with the country’s one of oldest steam locomotives in Chennai.PL 691, a 112-year-old steam loco plinthed at the entrance of the Southern Railway headquarters building, one of the British-era structures in the city, is likely to be thrown open for public for taking selfies with the mobile phones, according to official sources.
The move is mainly aimed at preventing the train passengers and train enthusiasts from taking selfies at tracks and also promoting railway tourism, said sources.

“A loudspeaker has been established in the building complex. A two-minute automatic voice-over will be played in Hindi, English and Tamil explaining the key features and history of legendary steam engine,” explained a senior railway official. The visitors will not be allowed to go inside the locomotive. “A space will be earmarked for visitors around the locomotive to enable them for taking selfies. As of now, no decision is taken on charging the visitors,” added the railway official.

The steam loco weighing 20 tons was one of the two locomotives built in 1905 by Kerr, Stuart and Company Limited, a locomotive manufacturer in England for Mayurbhanj State Railway (present day South Eastern Railway). The loco was put into operation since 1906 and it hauled the trains in narrow gauge line (760 mm) between Rupsa and Baripada towns in Odisha.

When the Mayurbhanj State Railway was converted to diesel locos, in 1928 four steam locos including the PL 691, were shifted to Naupada shed of  Parlakimedi Light Railway (PLR), which connected a narrow gauge  line between Naupada and Gunupur in Odisha. After the lines were converted to diesel, the loco was taken off from the service in 1992 and was plinthed at General Manager’s office in Chennai in 1998. During the centenary celebrations of the South Eastern Railway in 1987, the Union government released a stamp of PL 691.

