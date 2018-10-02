Home Cities Chennai

Chennai Metro Rail Limited launches four tempos between Alandur, DLF IT Park

The feeder service was inaugurated by L Narasim Prasad, Director, Systems and Operations, CMRL, along with CEO of Barclays Uma R Krishna on Monday.

Published: 02nd October 2018 03:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2018 03:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To provide the last-mile connectivity for passengers, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited launched four tempo travellers that will ply between Alandur Metro station and DLF IT Park once in 15 minutes at the rate of `20. 

The feeder service was inaugurated by L Narasim Prasad, Director, Systems and Operations, CMRL, along with CEO of Barclays Uma R Krishna on Monday. “Passengers can utilise the feeder services from 6.30 am to 9.30 pm. Based on the response, similar arrangement will be made at other stations,” said a release. Additionally, buses have been introduced from Alandur Metro station to Mahendra City and Infosys.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US Senator Jeff Flake (File | AP)
If Kavanaugh lied, nomination over: US Senator Flake
Photo | IMDB
Elton John musical biopic "Rocketman" trailer is out
Gallery
1921 Madurai: A fully-clad Gandhi visited Madurai in 1921 and it is where he adopted 'half-naked fakir' costume. The attire thereafter became his trademark (Photo | National Gandhi Museum)
In Pictures: When Tamil Nadu hosted the Mahatma
Bengaluru FC got their Indian Super League campaign off to a perfect start with a 1-0 win over defending champions Chennaiyin FC at the Sree Kanteerava stadium here on Sunday. (EPS | Pushkar V)
Bengaluru FC make fine start to ISL season with 1-0 win over Chennaiyin FC