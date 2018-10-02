Chennai Metro Rail Limited launches four tempos between Alandur, DLF IT Park

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To provide the last-mile connectivity for passengers, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited launched four tempo travellers that will ply between Alandur Metro station and DLF IT Park once in 15 minutes at the rate of `20.

The feeder service was inaugurated by L Narasim Prasad, Director, Systems and Operations, CMRL, along with CEO of Barclays Uma R Krishna on Monday. “Passengers can utilise the feeder services from 6.30 am to 9.30 pm. Based on the response, similar arrangement will be made at other stations,” said a release. Additionally, buses have been introduced from Alandur Metro station to Mahendra City and Infosys.