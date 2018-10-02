Land database on the cards to ward off fraudulent registrations

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to curb fraudulent transaction of government land including lands belonging to the Bhoodan Board, the state government is planning to map lands owned by various departments and create a database by allocating specific codes.

This comes as there is no uniformity in the ways in which lands owned by various state government departments are recorded in the database. Currently, lands vested with the Revenue department are recorded as ‘government’ but those in the possession of departments like Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments and others are classified as ‘patta lands’ and face threat of other transactions.

Interestingly, sources refuse to give the number of fraudulent transactions linking the patta land of the government. However, it is learnt that a total of 7270.90 acres of Bhoodan land is covered under litigation and other issues.

Currently, the government lands are mapped to the codes of objectionable or unobjectionable poromboke lands. A total of 20 categories were created for objectionable government lands and 21 categories for unobjectionable government lands.

This mapping makes it possible to generate the list of particular types of poromboke lands existing in the state as a whole or at the district, taluk or village levels so that proper land use management and protection of government lands can be done in effective manner.

“Lands classified as government lands have been blocked for ‘patta transfer’ to safeguard them from fraudulent transactions. However, lands of other departments classified as ‘patta lands’ are vulnerable to fraudulent transactions as they could not be blocked for ‘patta transfer,’ the Revenue department sources said.

As a result, specific codes will be assigned to each department and their land will be marked in ‘Tamil Nilam’ Land Records database so that these lands can also be blocked for ‘patta transfer’ to prevent fraudulent transactions.

This also comes as the Registration department is facing difficulty in implementing Section 22 A of Registration Act wherein certain documents are prohibited to be registered by the registering authorities which include transfer of immovable properties by way of sale, gift, mortgage and exchange of lease belonging to state government, registration department.

It is learnt that the Registration department had initially faced difficulties as the details pertaining to government land parcel are voluminous and possibility of oversight cannot be ruled out.Sources indicated that after the launch of Star 2 software application on February 12, 2018, the Registration department has created ‘Tamil Nilam’ database. Under this government land gets the marking as ‘1’ while private land gets the marking as ‘2’.

Sources indicated that now land parcels of all government departments will be given markings in Tamil Nilam database so that the Registration department will mark the value ‘Zero” in the market value guidelines automatically against the survey number classified.It is learnt that several crucial meetings are being held following the directive from the chief secretary to map, list and give specific codes to the government lands to prevent them from fraudulent transactions.