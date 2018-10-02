LIBAzaar ’18 focuses on women empowerment

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:The fourth edition of LIBAzaar ’18 - Ithu Namma Chennai Thiruvizha - was held by the marketing club of Loyola Institute of Business Administration (LIBA) on Monday. The one-day marketing event was host to 50 stalls - a grand carnival with over 2,000 people comprising students, film enthusiasts and people from different walks of life taking part in various activities, said a statement issued by the institute on Monday.

Latha Pandiarajan, co-founder, Ma Foi Management Consultants Pvt Ltd, and Vani Aiyer, Head (Marketing) at TVS Automobile Solutions Pvt Ltd inaugurated the event.

This year, the mega festival was on the theme of women’s empowerment, the statement said, adding, “LIBAzaar is a disguised market research in the cloaks of an extravagant fun-fair with an aim to elicit unbiased responses from the target segment to deal with industry-related problems from corporates. Disguised marketing and entertainment are spun together to keep the general crowd engaged.”