LIBAzaar ’18 focuses on women empowerment

Latha Pandiarajan, co-founder, Ma Foi Management Consultants Pvt Ltd, and Vani Aiyer, Head (Marketing) at TVS Automobile Solutions Pvt Ltd inaugurated the event.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:The fourth edition of LIBAzaar ’18 - Ithu Namma Chennai Thiruvizha - was held  by the marketing club of Loyola Institute of Business Administration (LIBA) on Monday. The one-day marketing event was host to 50 stalls - a grand carnival with over 2,000 people comprising students, film enthusiasts and people from different walks of life taking part in various activities, said a statement issued by the institute on Monday.

This year, the mega festival was on the theme of women’s empowerment, the statement said, adding, “LIBAzaar is a disguised market research in the cloaks of an extravagant fun-fair with an aim to elicit unbiased responses from the target segment to deal with industry-related problems from corporates. Disguised marketing and entertainment are spun together to keep the general crowd engaged.”

