Man held for raping, impregnating sister

A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping his younger sister and making her five months pregnant.

Published: 02nd October 2018 03:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2018 03:33 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping his younger sister and making her five months pregnant. On Sunday, the 16-year-old girl, studying in class 10 in a government school, complained of stomach pain. “Her mother took her to a private hospital for check-up only to find out that she was five months pregnant. Investigation revealed that she was raped by her elder brother, who worked in a provision store in the same locality,” said an investigation officer.

Police said the man first raped his sister six months ago when she was alone at home and threatened her not to tell anybody. “He raped her whenever she was alone. The victim’s father worked as a bike mechanic and mother as a maid. She also had another elder brother who was studying in class 12,” said the police officer.

Following a complaint from the victim’s mother, the police arrested the man under POCSO Act and got him remanded in judicial custody by a magistrate court.

