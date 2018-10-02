Metro Water launches six vehicles to promote rainwater harvesting

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To increase awareness about rainwater harvesting before the onset of northeast monsoon, six vehicles were flagged off by the municipal administration minister SP Velumani. These vehicles will announce a list of dos and don’ts that residents must follow to save rainwater.

“These six propaganda vehicles will aim to heighten awareness about the importance of saving rainwater for the next 15 days from 10 am to 6 pm in all areas that come under Chennai Corporation’s limit,” said a statement released by Metro Water.

With the combined capacity of four reservoirs of Poondi, Cholavaram, Chembarabakkam and Puzhal only 917 Mcft is available, which is less than 10 per cent of its storage levels. Groundwater levels are reducing due to over-extraction of water from the water table. In turn, the aquifer is turning salty due to saline intrusion. To recharge the water table and avoid over-extraction of water, Metro Water officials are urging residents to save rainwater through installation and proper rainwater-harvesting structures.

So far nine lakh buildings within the Chennai Corporation limit, 45 lakh buildings under other corporations and municipalities, and 39 lakh buildings in town panchayats have been equipped with such structures said the release. It also added that from 2011 to 2016 around 51,000 water bodies have been renovated within a budget of `2,326 crore. And to renovate around 18,000 water bodies in the next two years, the government has kept aside `1,323 crore.