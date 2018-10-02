Home Cities Chennai

Passion for music brings amateur singers together for a noble cause

Dozens of amateur singers from various walks of life gathered at the Egmore Government Museum on Sunday to perform for charity.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Dozens of amateur singers from various walks of life gathered at the Egmore Government Museum on Sunday to perform for charity. The event was organised by MZ Symphony group to support Dean Foundation, a non-governmental organisation wholly devoted to palliative care in Chennai.
Accompanied by a 15-member orchestra, the group performed songs in Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam in the three-hour programme.  

“The net proceeds amounting to `4.75 lakh from this music concert will be utilised to fund Dean Foundation’s charity initiatives,” said Dr Jagadeesan, consultant orthopaedic surgeon, who performed at the event.  

He said that MZ Symphony is a group of amateur singers from various walks of life, who come together to pursue their passion for singing and simultaneously also promote charity. It comprises leading doctors, entrepreneurs, bankers and artists. Last year, through a similar programme, `2.45 lakh was donated to Anbagam, an NGO that rescues or shelters men with mental disabilities, helps them regain mental health, and reunites them with the families and communities they were a part of.

Intervention cardiologist Amal Louis who was a part of the event said, “We, as professionals, spend a lot of time at work and singing is a really good stress buster. Also, this way we are making a difference in the lives of a few people.”

