Power supply to be cut tomorrow to carry out maintenance work

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For carrying out maintenance work, power supply will be suspended by TANGEDCO on Wednesday from 9 am to 4 pm in these following areas.

Perambur: Bricklin Road, SS Puram, A and B block, Thideer Nagar, Venkatammal Samadhi, Chellappa Mudhali Street, Padavattamman Street, Part of Purasaiwakkam, Streetarahans Road and 1st-5th street, Pensionsers lane, Mangapathy Street, Parasuraman Street, Appasamay Street, New Ferrance Road, Darga Street, SMS Street, Belvidar village, Old Valaima Nagar, Yacoob Garden Street and Lane, Alexander village, Police Quarters, B and C Mill Quarters., Ashtapujam Street, Kalathiyappa Road, Dharmaraja koil Street, Jamaliya Nagar, SBOA colony 1st 2nd Street, Perambur High Road 1st, 2nd Street, Arunthathi Nagar, Mettupalayam, Perambur Barracks Road, Vichur Mutiyappan Street, KM Garden, Narasinga Perumal Street, Angalamman Kovil Street, PH Road, 1st, 2nd Street-Desai colony, Mangalapuram, Adhisesha Nagar, Semthamman colony, C.Y.S. Road, Krishnadoss 1st to 5th Street, IFT lane, Shaik Bedi lane and Haji Abdul Sahib Street, North Town Estate Tower.

Koyambedu: SAF Games Village, Jai Nagar, Panchali Amman Kovil Street, Jagannathan Nagar, J.N Salai partly, Harihant and Triump apartments, Amaravathi Nagar, SVP Nagar, PH Road partly, Valluvar Salai, Vinayagapuram, Thirukumarapuram, Chinmaya Nagar, Sakthi Nagar, Arumbakkam, Thiruveethi Amman Kovil Street, Alagiri Nagar.

Injambakkam: KK Salai (ECR link Road), Ezhil Nagar, Devaraj Nagar, Boopathy Nagar, Village High Road, KTK town, New Kamaraj Nagar, Rajiv Gandhi Salai.Manali: Kamaraj Salai, Chinnasekkadu, Balji Palayam, Parthasarathy Street, Avarikolimedu