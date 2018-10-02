Home Cities Chennai

Youth killed over financial dispute

A 24-year-old man was allegedly murdered by a three-member gang on Monday over a money dispute.

Published: 02nd October 2018

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old man was allegedly murdered by a three-member gang on Monday over a money dispute. According to the police, R Anand Raj (24), a resident of Gerugambakkam, was on Sunday night at around 11.30pm, speaking with his friends on the Rajaji Street in Gerugambakkam when Prasanna (21) from Kodambakkam approached the men and demanded the money that Anand Raj owed him. Anand and his friend Stephen (25) allegedly insulted Prasanna, who left the place and told his friends about it. Later, Prasanna, Dinesh (21) and Vijay (20) came armed with swords and knives and began to look for Anand Raj and Stephen.

“At around 1.30 am on Monday, the men tracked down the duo and on seeing the armed men, Anand and Stephen took to their heels. The gang caught the duo and slit Anand Raj’s throat killing him on the spot while Stephen sustained injuries. The gang then took `500 from Anand’s pocket and fled, said an investigation officer.

