A meal for cleanliness warriors

Rochana Mohan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Across nine locations in Adyar, Anna Nagar and Ambattur, Eco Kitchen, a non-profit venture by the YRG Foundation, honoured conservancy workers by conferring upon them medals and a meal in lieu of Daan Utsav celebrations.

The non-profit, which offers slum women job opportunities to be independent, is working with various organisations, corporate entities, individual donors and the Greater Chennai Corporation to sponsor over 5,900 conservancy workers from zones 7, 8 and 13 as part of the first phase of this initiative.

“There is no better opportunity than the Daan Utsav week to bring together people in order to honour and serve those who help keep our surroundings clean. The first phase of this plan covers these three zones, but we hope to broaden it to cover the entire city soon,” said Sethulakshmi Johnson, manager of the Eco Kitchen project.

The second phase of this initiative will roll out in November, around Diwali. Over 25,000 conservancy workers work with the Greater Chennai Corporation to keep the environment clean, and Johnson hopes that Chennai can be one of the first cities to honour them in due measure.

Johnson added that the corporate bodies and individual sponsors, for the price of `350 per conservancy worker, have given the workers an elai sappadu or banana leaf spread as a way of expressing gratitude. “We have given a lot and worked very hard. We usually do our job and leave, and not many people thank us for it, but now, with everybody honouring us like this, we feel a sense of pride with our job,” said Chatra R, a 42-year-old conservancy worker in Anna Nagar.