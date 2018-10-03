Home Cities Chennai

A meal for cleanliness warriors

The second phase of this initiative will roll out in November, around Diwali.

Published: 03rd October 2018 01:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2018 01:24 AM   |  A+A-

The first phase of the initiative will sponsor 5,900 conservancy workers from zones 7, 8 and 13. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick)

By Rochana Mohan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Across nine locations in Adyar, Anna Nagar and Ambattur, Eco Kitchen, a non-profit venture by the YRG Foundation, honoured conservancy workers by conferring upon them medals and a meal in lieu of Daan Utsav celebrations.

The non-profit, which offers slum women job opportunities to be independent, is working with various organisations, corporate entities, individual donors and the Greater Chennai Corporation to sponsor over 5,900 conservancy workers from zones 7, 8 and 13 as part of the first phase of this initiative.

“There is no better opportunity than the Daan Utsav week to bring together people in order to honour and serve those who help keep our surroundings clean. The first phase of this plan covers these three zones, but we hope to broaden it to cover the entire city soon,” said Sethulakshmi Johnson, manager of the Eco Kitchen project.

The second phase of this initiative will roll out in November, around Diwali. Over 25,000 conservancy workers work with the Greater Chennai Corporation to keep the environment clean, and Johnson hopes that Chennai can be one of the first cities to honour them in due measure.

Johnson added that the corporate bodies and individual sponsors, for the price of `350 per conservancy worker, have given the workers an elai sappadu or banana leaf spread as a way of expressing gratitude. “We have given a lot and worked very hard. We usually do our job and leave, and not many people thank us for it, but now, with everybody honouring us like this, we feel a sense of pride with our job,” said Chatra R, a 42-year-old conservancy worker in Anna Nagar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tom Hardy in 'Venom'.
Tom Hardy talks about son's influence on 'Venom'
Emma Stone (Photo | AP)
La La Land star Emma Stone talks about anxiety and panic attacks
Gallery
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices
Shastri, who was born in Mughalsarai in UP, opposed the caste-system when he was 12 and gave up his surname -Shrivastava. He was given the title 'Shastri' (which means scholar) by the Kashi Vidya Peeth in Varanasi after he completed his graduation. (Photo | EPS)
Shastri Jayanti: Lesser known facts about Lal Bahadur