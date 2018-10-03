Bus passenger with over Rs 1 crore in cash detained in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The police on Tuesday detained a 33-year-old man for transporting Rs 1.05 crore of unaccounted cash from Andhra Pradesh.

Acting on a tip-off that banned tobacco products were entering the state from Andhra Pradesh, the Thiruvallur police were checking vehicles at Red Hills near the Old Road Transport Office.

“We intercepted a bus and while checking the bags, we found man in possession of a big bag full of cash,” said an investigation officer.

The police nabbed the man identified as Durga Rao (33) from Vijayawada, who, claiming himself to be a goldsmith, told the police that he was on the way to Sowcarpet to purchase gold.

Since he did not have proper documents for the cash, he was detained. Further investigations are on to find out if he was smuggling black money.