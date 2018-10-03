Home Cities Chennai

Daan Utsav celebrates conservancy workers

The event was a part of the Daan Ustav celebrations, where citizens honour those who have served them during the week of giving.

Conservancy workers received medals Debadatta Mallick

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the auditorium at Anna Adarsh College for Women in Anna Nagar, hundreds of conservancy workers with the Greater Chennai Corporation listened in rapt attention to the speakers on the dais. As their names were called, they walked on the stage and received their medals from the dignitaries from the Punjab Association in Chennai.

The event was a part of the Daan Ustav celebrations, where citizens honour those who have served them during the week of giving. “This is a moment of pride for us, as we are amid people that are the backbone of our society. You all keep our streets and environment clean, and this is a simple way for us to convey our gratitude,” said Manjeet Singh Sethi, treasurer of the Punjab Association, to the gathered workers.
The chief guests for the event were Minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture, K Pandiarajan, and his wife, Latha Raja, co-founder of Ma Foi Consultancy.

“Daan Utsav week was a small idea started 10 years ago that is now celebrated all over the world. We have a week where we celebrate by giving back to the people who have helped us. This is an opportunity to give back together, and you must not think you cannot give back. Big or small, you can contribute and do your part,” said Latha. The event concluded with the audience members, conservancy workers and dignitaries taking a pledge to keep their surroundings clean.

Daan Utsav

Comments

