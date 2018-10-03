DPH keeping close watch on fever cases

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After two suspected swine flu deaths in a week, the Directorate of Public Health has intensified fever surveillance across the State. In Tamil Nadu between January and September 23, 114 swine flu cases and three deaths were reported, shows a Union Health Ministry data.

“We have intensified fever surveillance and also reissued treatment protocol. We are conducting hand wash campaigns in schools and public places. People with high-grade fever and sore throat should approach the doctor immediately. We also stress on frequent hand wash to prevent infection. We have also instructed the medical professionals to give Tamiflu tablets if any patient comes with symptoms. Disinfect surfaces touched by hands in public transport or any other public places,” said K Kolandaswamy, Director of Public Health.

On Monday, Abdul Rahman, a native of Mettupalayam, a deputy tahsildar in Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department in Kotagiri circle of The Nilgiris district died of suspected swine flu.

Similarly, Vasantha (60) who also had swine flu symptoms was admitted to CMCH last week and succumbed to the infection later.