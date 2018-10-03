Empty rake derails, trains delayed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Five Express trains from southern districts suffered a delay of 50-70 minutes on Tuesday while arriving at Chennai Egmore station after an empty rake of an Express train derailed between Egmore and Chetpet. According to official sources, around 5.10 am, an empty coach of a train hit a shunting loco while it was taken to Gopalswamy Nagar coaching yard near Chetpet.

As a result, two pairs of wheels from eight coaches got derailed causing disruption to train passage. On information, Railway officials rushed to the spot and started restoration work. First, the rear portion of the empty rake was detached and moved at 6.15 am and mainline movement cleared. Consequently, express trains arriving in Chennai Egmore including Kanban, Mannai, Ananthapuri, Sethu and Nellai were delayed by 30 to 70 minutes. The Kanniyakumari Express was short-terminated at Tambaram.