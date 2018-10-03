Failure to follow safety norms led to accident?

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The preliminary investigation into the derailment of goods wagons at the Ambattur railway station on Tuesday, in which a 70-year-old man died, has brought to light the lack of adherence to safety norms by the Railways.

According to official sources, the investigation has revealed that track 7 and 6 at Ambattur, which were used for shunting goods wagons and coaches, have a gradient towards the Chennai. Sources said the track soil may also have got loosened.

“Compared to mainlines which are used for operating suburban sections and fast lines, siding tracks in goods sheds and yards are not laid with prescribed track norms. The tracks are laid only for shunting the locos and coaches. So, it is mandatory to adhere to safety norms while parking rolling stocks in these tracks,” said railway sources.

The Railway Board norms mandate that all rolling stocks including coaches of passenger trains, goods wagons and locomotives should be stationed on the track with iron wheel chocks. “The track has a slope towards Chennai. We are yet to ascertain whether the workers have placed iron chocks in front of the wheels of wagons on the tracks while loading the ballasts. The mishap could have resulted due to possible track damage. Inquiry is being conducted,” said a senior railway official.