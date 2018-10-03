Home Cities Chennai

Published: 03rd October 2018

By Rochana Mohan
By Rochana Mohan

CHENNAI: Aaquib is a stand-up comedian from Chennai. He doesn’t have any other notable achievements in his life right now but he is okay with this title. If you want to see him then just follow him on YouTube where he posts some content once in a while.

What gender do you think God is?
I hope to God (see what I did there) that it’s a dude. Because God as a woman doesn’t sound right. A guy could only mess the earth up this badly.

What do you think God’s Tinder bio would be?
Remember the last time you had a good time? Ya. That was my name you were screaming.

What do you think was God’s thought process while creating jellyfish?
Never should have worked on an empty stomach.

What is the one man-made creation that God thinks is crazy cool and would use?
The cellphone. I mean think about it. The amount of times he has had to talk to his prophets or disciples. No more burning bush for him.

Other than devotional, what kind of music do you think God listens to?
K-pop. Everyone likes K-pop.

What would you name God’s biography?
GOD-AMN

Do you think God is a morning person or an evening person and why?
God is the person that lives in another time zone and calls you early in the morning. Just to annoy you.

What do you think is God’s WhatsApp profile picture?
A picture of Shiva, Jesus and Prophet Muhammad. Below it there will be a tagline ‘Better choose right’.

God calls you up and asks you for your advice — he’s either going to remove cheese or chocolate from the earth. What do you tell him to remove permanently and why?

Cheese. There are lactose intolerant people in the world. Everyone loves chocolate.

What do you think are God’s hobbies?
Facebook stalking, Instagram DMing and reading Trump’s tweets.

If you could take God for a date, where would you go?
I would left swipe him so fast on Tinder.

What movie would you take God to watch?
God of small things. I don’t know if it’s a movie or not. I would do it cause of the obvious innuendo.

