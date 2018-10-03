Ponnaiyah Ramajayam Institute of Medical sciences wants centre to facilitate its closure

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The management of Ponnaiyah Ramajayam Institute of Medical Sciences at Manamainallur in Kancheepuram district has moved to Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in New Delhi to facilitate its plea for ‘progressive’ closure.

This information has been submitted in a counter-affidavit filed in the Madras High Court on Monday. Originally, following a submission from advocate H Rajasekar, Justice S S Sundar had issued notices to the authorities concerned in the last week of October on a writ petition from S U Archana of Maduravoyal and 102 others. The petitioners, studying in second-year MBBS course, prayed for a directive to the State government to transfer them to other medical colleges.

In his counter, institute chairman submitted he had initiated steps for the progressive closure of the college and applied to the Union Health Ministry. Of the sanctioned strength of 150 seats, as on date, it has only 110 students in second-year MBBS course. Because of the continuous rejection of renewal, the college was put to heavy financial losses and had requested the State government to take necessary action to re-allocate the existing 110 students to some other medical colleges and also gave an undertaking that it would make all efforts to have alternative arrangements for better utilisation of the existing infrastructure, the chairman said. The matter will be taken up on October 5.