Teaching your dog to stay back in your absence

Srividhya S By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: I have a two-year-old Labrador who keeps thinking I’m abandoning him. When I pack my bags to go somewhere, he clings on to me and barks continuously until I let him in the car. What can I do?

– Sharan

The solution here is straightforward: Don’t let him in the car. Do not entertain his demand. Do not be emotional or feel guilty about leaving him behind. The reason is simple. There is no underlying cause for him to behave this way. This is a learnt behaviour that has been unknowingly encouraged by you, thereby reinforcing and establishing it as a bad habit.

Separation is an unknown aspect for dogs and they find it difficult to even understand short-term separations. Pups, especially, need to always be around their mum and pack. As a pup, your dog must have also shown the same anxiety and uneasiness when you leave. Over a period of time, he has also understood that packing your bag means you are going to leave him behind and he does not want that. It is possible that every time he fusses and whines about you leaving, you might have given him unwanted attention, felt guilty about leaving and might have also allowed him to have his way. By rewarding his behaviour each time, you have reinforced the feeling of insecurity that he has when you leave. He has also probably learnt that by throwing a tantrum, you will eventually give in and let him come along. That is what he is doing now. Not only has he failed to learn to be by himself in your short absence, he has also learnt that he can have his way by throwing a tantrum.

So stop giving in into his begging. Teach him to stay back in your absence. Make sure he has a safe and comfy corner of his own to relax and wait until you return. Before you leave, encourage him to go to his cozy corner and lie down and stay. When he does so, reward him and praise his good behaviour. Leave the place without any emotional negotiations with the dog. Make sure he is exercised, fed and has relieved himself before you put him on his bed. Desensitise him to the concept of packing. Consult a professional trainer if required.