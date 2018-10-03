To-do list for fathers during pregnancy

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Gone are those days when expectant dads used to pace the halls outside the delivery rooms. From evening exercises, hot water massages during childbirth, to changing diapers — a father’s role has changed dramatically.

Expecting Daddy Delivers: Be The Man Your Partner and Your Baby Adore is Rakhi Kapoor’s latest book. True to the name, the book is a humble attempt to help an expecting father understand his wife during pregnancy. What makes the book interesting is testimonials from fathers based on their experiences.

Chennai-based physiotherapist Rakhi is a childbirth specialist and counselor. She has 18 years of experience in the field of antenatal care. Rakhi’s traumatic experiences during her difficult pregnancy and delivery motivated her to create a comprehensive antenatal programme at her centre, Dwi Maternity Studio. She’s also the author of two books titled The Girl Who Was Left Behind and its sequel The Girl Who Never Looked Back.

“I’ve been intending to write a book in this genre for a long time. I put together information gathered over 10 years. Contrary to the usual pregnancy guides for women, this one entirely addresses a man’s dilemma. Men are petrified by pregnancy due to the abundance of information available on the Internet. The focus is on what do you do to help your wife have a comfortable pregnancy. I haven’t used any medical terms,” says Rakhi.

When asked what made her take up antenatal care considering it was in its nascent stages, Rakhi says, “Antenatal care is a foreign concept and I had to Indianise it. The husband-wife duo takes part in theory and practical sessions. It is quite natural for mothers and grandmothers who accompany the women to question this whole idea. Earlier, pregnancies were happening at a younger age, women were unaware of the process and maternal health was not advanced. Multiple childbirths in short intervals were common. Due to medical development, we have numerous painkillers to increase the tolerance for contractions. There is a considerable increase in cesarean cases. No two pregnancies are the same and today’s women juggle work and travel during pregnancy.”

Rakhi offers eight sessions as part of antenatal care for couples. Expectant mothers join classes during their fifth month. The sessions prepare couples emotionally for childbirth, helps monitor their diet and attend to infants after delivery. “I will attribute my success to men who have actively involved themselves in supporting their spouse. Childbirth is a crucial point in shaping up the relationship of a couple. It helps mend conflicts and nurtures the bond,” says Rakhi.

Some of the topics the book addresses include bodily changes in women, nutrition tips, ‘Ask Rakhi’ session where she has responded to questions from clients and A-Z simple pleasures during pregnancy. There is a ‘Take Away’ session where men can fill in their personal experience after the successful completion of the nine months.

‘Expecting Daddy Delivers’ is priced at Rs 499.