TTRO plant to start supplying treated sewage water to industries from 2019

Madhumitha Viswanath By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the pipeline laying work now in progress, the wastewater treatment plant at Koyambedu is finally nearing completion. The officials hope that in the next six months, the plant will cater to much of the water demand from the industries. This will help to conserve the freshwater sources to meet the city’s drinking water need.

The construction of the plant began about six years ago, but after several years of delay, it is now nearing completion. The pipeline will connect the Tertiary Treatment Reverse Osmosis (TTRO) plant at Koyambedu to industries in Sriperambadur and Oragadam belt. Construction work at the 60 MLD plant has reached more than 50 per cent completion and will be operational by April 2019 said Metro Water officials. “Currently we are supplying 20 MLD of water for the industries from Chembarambakkam Lake. Once the TTRO plant is functional, the lakes will be used only for drinking water purposes. The plant will greatly help in saving water,” said the official.

Pipe laying works at Ramapuram and Mount-Poonamallee High Road have been completed. Work at Nesappakam started a month ago. Pipelines of three diameters — 800 mm, 700 mm, and 600 mm — are being laid inside and outside city limits, and will be completed by May 2019 after which treated sewage from the plant will be supplied to industries said Metro Water officials.