Home Cities Chennai

TTRO plant to start supplying treated sewage water to industries from 2019

With the pipeline laying work now in progress, the waste water treatment plant at Koyambedu is finally nearing completion.

Published: 03rd October 2018 01:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2018 01:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Madhumitha Viswanath
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the pipeline laying work now in progress, the wastewater treatment plant at Koyambedu is finally nearing completion. The officials hope that in the next six months, the plant will cater to much of the water demand from the industries. This will help to conserve the freshwater sources to meet the city’s drinking water need.

The construction of the plant began about six years ago, but after several years of delay, it is now nearing completion. The pipeline will connect the Tertiary Treatment Reverse Osmosis (TTRO) plant at Koyambedu to industries in Sriperambadur and Oragadam belt. Construction work at the 60 MLD plant has reached more than 50 per cent completion and will be operational by April 2019 said Metro Water officials. “Currently we are supplying 20 MLD of water for the industries from Chembarambakkam Lake. Once the TTRO plant is functional, the lakes will be used only for drinking water purposes. The plant will greatly help in saving water,” said the official.

Pipe laying works at Ramapuram and Mount-Poonamallee High Road have been completed. Work at Nesappakam started a month ago. Pipelines of three diameters — 800 mm, 700 mm, and 600 mm — are being laid inside and outside city limits, and will be completed by May 2019 after which treated sewage from the plant will be supplied to industries said Metro Water officials.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sewage water TTRO plant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tom Hardy in 'Venom'.
Tom Hardy talks about son's influence on 'Venom'
Emma Stone (Photo | AP)
La La Land star Emma Stone talks about anxiety and panic attacks
Gallery
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices
Shastri, who was born in Mughalsarai in UP, opposed the caste-system when he was 12 and gave up his surname -Shrivastava. He was given the title 'Shastri' (which means scholar) by the Kashi Vidya Peeth in Varanasi after he completed his graduation. (Photo | EPS)
Shastri Jayanti: Lesser known facts about Lal Bahadur