Vietnam Coast Guard ship on maiden visit to India arrives at Chennai port

This visit provides an opportunity to strengthen cooperation and address maritime security threats, including human trafficking, smuggling of drugs and firearms’ and piracy.

Published: 03rd October 2018 03:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2018 03:37 AM   |  A+A-

A Vietnam Coast Guard ship, CSB 8001, on its maiden visit to India reached the coast of Chennai in an initiative to strengthen international cooperation with Indian Coast Guard | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After traversing 3,575 nautical miles, Vietnam Coast Guard ship CSB 8001, on its maiden visit to India, reached Chennai Coast on Tuesday, to strengthen international cooperation with Indian Coast Guard.

Commandant of Vietnam Coast Guard Major-General Nguyen Van Son and Commander, Coast Guard Region (East), Inspector-General Paramesh Sivamani, welcomed the vessel, which had travelled from its base port at Hanoi, at Chennai Port.

During the stay, Indian Coast Guard and Vietnam Coast Guard Ship will take part in Indo-Vietnam joint exercise ‘Sahyog-Hop Tac 2018’ on Thursday, off Chennai, to promote interoperability between the two maritime forces.

A total of three ships, one helicopter, one Dornier from Indian Coast Guard and visiting ship of Vietnam Coast Guard will participate in the joint exercise. National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) vessel Sagar Manjusha will also participate in the joint exercise.

A six-member delegation headed by Commandant of Vietnam Coast Guard also arrived here on Monday for interaction with Indian Coast Guard and to witness the joint exercise and participation in various events organised between the two forces.

Relations between the two Coast Guards go a long way with ICG Ships calling on ports in Vietnam for professional interactions since 2001. This maiden visit and joint exercise is in continuation of the efforts by the governments of both countries to enhance cooperation between the two Coast Guards in areas of maritime safety and security.

To enhance ties

