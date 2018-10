By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A couple of days after an attempt to break open a private bank at Ramapuram, police arrested two migrant workers from Nepal in connection with the incident. A search is on for four others. Police said that based on CCTV footage they nabbed two men, who were working as security guards in Chennai. The duo were staying near the bank. They allegedly planned to break it open since there was no guard. They were identified as Ganesh Pogath and his cousin Narath Pogath.