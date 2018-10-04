58-year-old nabbed in Chennai for sexual harassing mentally unstable minor girl

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madhavaram All Women Police Station has arrested a 58-year-old man for allegedly sexually harassing a minor girl. Police said Vanarajan was harassing the girl who was living across the street.

She was mentally unstable and he took advantage of this to harass her, in the pretext of playing with her. A complaint was filed on Tuesday. A team arrested Vanarajan. He was remanded in judicial custody.