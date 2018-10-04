Amid hot market, have lime soda

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Soundariya Anil was in a cafe sipping lime soda when she came up with the name for her pop-up series in 2016. Hence, Lime Soda Pop-Up was born. She did her engineering from SRM Institute of Science and Technology (2004-2008) and worked in an IT company for two years. “Clearly a typical 9-5 job was not my cup of tea. I helped my mother who ran a spa chain for some time and eventually opened my boutique on TTK road. My customers demanded variety and exclusiveness. That is when I decided to start a pop-up,” says Soundariya. Excerpts:

What is special about Lime Soda Pop-Up?

We cater to customers from all walks of life. We encourage Indian designers by providing them a platform to showcase their designs abroad. When I had a boutique, my customers complained about lack of exclusivity. I made sure no designs were repeated.

Considering there are a number of players in the pop-up market, what do you do to keep up with the demands?

The challenge is that designers and shoppers get confused due to the long list of options. And, as entrepreneurs, we also have a tight budget for investment. Since the market is changing, I focus on knowing the demands of the customers. Constant research helps us stay updated. Also, we have organised 11 exhibitions so far.

How do you keep yourself updated on trends?

I’m a shopaholic. I also attend other exhibitions to see what kind of stalls have been put up. Online research is also very useful. Most of my ideas come from travelling and working with local artisans.

Who is Soundariya at work and home?

At home, one would find me running behind my seven-year-old son. All my appointments are planned according to his school routine. I prefer to start my work early so that I can wrap up in time. It helps to establish a balancebetween work and home. I don’t find my work burdensome as I love meeting and interacting with people. I enjoy the process of knowing and delivering.

How do you unwind yourself?

I love dancing, be it alone or with friends. I also like playing badminton and on weekends i usually go for swimming. However, if the pressure kicks in, I go for a spa.

How has Soundariya changed as a person after venturing into this field?

Earlier, I used to take negative feedback to heart but I now take it as motivation which helps me to put up a better show each time. The pop-up seasons are the busiest. Those weeks are crazy. From setting up stalls to wrapping up shows, the madness keeps me on my toes.

What are your future dreams?

I like working with people and playing with new ideas together. This helps me to broaden my horizon. In an upcoming show in Coimbatore, I will be taking up a few international brands. Every show is an experiment to figure out what works and what does not.Lime Soda Pop-Up’s upcoming shows in Coimbatore are on October 12 and 13 and in Chennai on October 25 and 26.