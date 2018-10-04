Awakening the soul with meditation

Rajyogi Brahmakumar Nikunj By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: There is always a deep curiosity within people to know as to how long does it takes for someone to learn and start practising meditation? Well! practically speaking, one can learn the basics of meditation in just five minutes. Just sit down, be quiet, turn your attention inward, and focus your mind. That’s it. It’s as simple as that! However to get a deep experience, one needs to follow certain steps which too are easy.. So, the first step before one starts meditation is to have a clear knowledge of who am I? who is supreme? & where have I come from?.

Once we understand that we are soul, which is an infinitesimal point of conscient and immortal light and that mind, intellect and predispositions or sanskars are its three inherent and everlasting faculties which are three aspects of manifestations of consciousness, we start to lose our physical identity and begin our journey towards enlightenment.

So, when you begin your first meditation session or practice, let your thoughts well up naturally in the form of words as: ‘I am a soul, I am eternal, immortal, conscient, radiant and self-luminous infinitesimal, tiny little star or point, with qualities of peace, etc. I came into this phenomenal world from a spiritual realm, from beyond, from what is known as the soul world, which is filled with divine light and serenity and calm.

This will enable you to be free of all thoughts of your body, the environment, the wordly affairs and gradually your mind will be engaged totally with the awareness of the supreme and His grace, His attributes, His divine and salubrious acts, His spiritual relationship etc.

Getting immersed in these thoughts to the exclusion of all others, feel unity with the Divine. In that state, one’s mind is seeing no other forms, images or goals but only the splendour of supreme Almighty and you will experience bliss which cannot be described in words. Try it once and experience the magic yourself !